EXO’s Chen welcomes daughter with non-showbiz wife

Chen of Kpop boy group EXO just had his ‘baby girl’ and their fans, EXOLs around the world were thrilled of the news.

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer/songwriter’s label, SM Entertainment confirmed reports that Chen’s wife gave birth to a baby girl this day at a hospital in the neighborhood of Cheongdam in Gangnam District in South Korea.

“It is true that their daughter was born today,” a source said as per the report of Soompi.

Supportive fans of the Kpop group immediately rendered their congratulatory messages and wishes to what they called as EXO’s princess. They also trended hashtag: #WelcomEXOPrincess worldwide.

In January, Chen, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae, announced his marriage and the pregnancy of his bride-to-be (now wife) in with a handwritten letter.

Congratulations to Chen and his wife!