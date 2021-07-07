Ex-vice mayor, three followers surrender to authorities in Maguindanao

A former vice-mayor and three alleged members of a private armed group in Maguindanao surrendered to authorities on Monday, July 5.

The Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao identified the members of the private armed group as Abby Aguak, Pendatun U. Ampatuan, and Gani Macmod.

The three are alleged members of a private armed group led by former Shariff Aguak vice mayor Datu Akmad Ampatuan, who also surrendered to the authorities.

The four also yielded three M16 rifles and an M-14 rifle.