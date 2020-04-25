Encourage people to return to the provinces – Sen. Go proposes

Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go appealed for the government to implement a ‘Balik Probinsya’ program or an initiative to encourage people to leave Metro Manila and metropolitan areas for the provinces after the government lifts the enhanced community quarantine.

Go stressed that local government units had difficulties stopping the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), and providing assistance to communities affected by the enhanced community quarantine due to the congestion of people in Metro Manila.

The senator also mentioned that many people were stranded in Metro Manila, and did not receive assistance from the social amelioration program because their family lived in the provinces.

“Maraming stranded, hindi sila nakakauwi dahil inabot na sila ng enhanced community quarantine. At maraming hindi nakakatanggap ng social amelioration dahil maaaring magdodoble, mag-duplicate kasi ‘yung pamilya nila ay naiwan doon sa probinsya,” Go said.

“Marami na tayong natutunan sa krisis na ito tulad ng hirap sa dulot nang pagkumpol-kumpol ng tao sa mga siyudad. Simulan na nating paghandaan at tuluyan na nating aksyunan ang isyung ito at huwag nang antayin pa na mas lumala pa ang problema,” he added.

Go said that that the government must provide people with the means and incentives to go back to the provinces for good.

“Ngayon pa lang kailangan ihanda na natin ang ating mga probinsya. Dapat masiguro na may kapasidad ang mga probinsya na maalagaan sila at mabigyan ng matitirhan, makakain at ikabubuhay,” the lawmaker explained.

Aside from resolving the congestion problem in Metro Manila and preventing outbreak of another disease, Go believes that a ‘Balik Probinsya’ program will also hasten the economic development of the provinces.

“Sa paghihikayat sa mga mamumuhunan na magbukas ng mga negosyo sa mga lalawigan, magkakaroon ng mas maraming oportunidad ang mga kababayan natin. Hindi na nila kailangang lumuwas pa ng Kamaynilaan at lumayo sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay o kanilang mga pamilya,” he said.