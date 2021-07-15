Top Stories

DZRH’s Navotas community pantries bring aid to 1,000 families

by Kristan Carag
Photo by DZRH Noche Cacas

More than 1,000 families received eco-bags containing vegetables, blankets, vitamins and other items through the community pantries organized by radio station DZRH.

Through its public service arm Operation Tulong, DZRH distributed eco-bags to 210 families, including fire victims, at a community pantry at the San Rafael Village Elementary School.

DZRH Operation Tulong, led by radio personality Mae Binauhan, also organized a community pantry in Brgy. North Bay Boulevard South Proper, which benefitted at least 850 families.

DZRH, which celebrates its 82nd anniversary, partnered with the Vieva Farmers Coalition, led by Leah Cruz, to organize the two community pantries.

