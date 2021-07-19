DZRH, Pitmaster Foundation provide aid to PWDs in Quezon City

Radio station DZRH and the Pitmaster Foundation provided assistance on Monday, July 19, to at least 50 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

The beneficiaries received food packs containing uncooked rice, noodles, canned goods, milk, and coffee.

Sarah Jane Dela Rosa, president of the PWD Association in Brgy. Holy Spirit, expressed gratitude to DZRH Operation Tulong, the public service arm of the radio station, and the Pitmaster Foundation for the food packs.

“Sobrang thankful kami kasi, kahit papaano, nabigyan kami,” Dela Rosa said.