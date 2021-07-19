Lifestyle & Entertainment

DZRH, Pitmaster Foundation provide aid to PWDs in Quezon City

by Kristan Carag

Radio station DZRH and the Pitmaster Foundation provided assistance on Monday, July 19, to at least 50 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

The beneficiaries received food packs containing uncooked rice, noodles, canned goods, milk, and coffee.

Sarah Jane Dela Rosa, president of the PWD Association in Brgy. Holy Spirit, expressed gratitude to DZRH Operation Tulong, the public service arm of the radio station, and the Pitmaster Foundation for the food packs.

Sobrang thankful kami kasi, kahit papaano, nabigyan kami,” Dela Rosa said.

Related articles:

  1. Water service interruption to hit Maynilad clients in Quezon City, Valenzuela City
  2. ‘Saludo sa Sundalo’: a gift to both soldiers and DZRH
  3. DZRH, Yes FM big winners at Gawad Tanglaw
  4. Two dead after armed men robbed grocery store in Quezon City
  5. 1,000 residents benefit from DZRH community pantry in Caloocan

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*