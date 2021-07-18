DZRH Community Pantry in Tondo reaches 1,000 families

More than 1,000 families benefitted from the community pantry organized by radio station DZRH and the Vieva Farmers Coalition on Thursday, July 15, in Barangay 2 in the Tondo District of Manila.

Residents received eco-bags containing vegetables, sacks of uncooked rice, vitamins and other items.

In behalf of the families who received assistance through the community pantry, Mher Cesista, secretary of Brgy. 20, thanked DZRH and Vieva Farmers Coalition.

“Maraming-maraming salamat sa ayuda, sa binigay ninyong mga food pack para sa aming mga constituent, lalong-lalo na dito sa Islang Puting Bato,” Cesista said.

Later that same day, DZRH and Vieva Farmers Coalition also managed to reach out to at least 500 families at a community pantry in Pasay City.

Since Monday, July 12, DZRH and Vieva Farmers Coalition has organized community pantries at various parts of Metro Manila, and in nearby provinces.

DZRH celebrates its 82nd anniversary on Thursday.