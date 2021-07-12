DZRH celebrates 82nd anniversary with public service

DZRH, the flagship AM radio station of the Manila Broadcasting Company is celebrating its 82nd anniversary with a series of public service activities.

DZRH, the first AM radio station and with the widest reach in the Philippines, began its week-long anniversary celebration with a bloodletting drive on Sunday, July 11, in Malate, Manila.

Around 300 people donated their blood during the activity held from 7:00AM to 12:00 noon at the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines along San Marcelino Street.

Radio personality Deo Macalma, the Rotary Club of Bagumbayan Manila, and the Rotary International District 3810 Transformational Presidents sponsored the blood-letting activity.

Macalma hosts DZRH programs Breaktime, Damdaming Bayan, and Pangunahing Balita.

Aside from the blood-letting activity, DZRH also gave away vegetables, grocery items, and sacks of rice in their version of a community pantry.

DZRH plans to set-up additional community pantries, which will operate throughout the week, and conduct gift-giving activities in various areas as parts of the 82nd anniversary of the radio station .