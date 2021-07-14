Duterte-Duterte tandem tops Pulse Asia survey

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and her father, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte topped a survey of the possible presidential and vice-presidential bets in the 2022 national elections.

According to the results published by Pulse Asia on Tuesday, 28 percent of Filipinos would prefer to vote for the presidential daughter if elections were held on the day the poll was conducted.

The survey was conducted on 2,400 respondents from June 7 to 16.

Rounding up the top five for the presidential choices are Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (14 percent), former senator Bongbong Marcos (13 percent), Senator Grace Poe (10 percent), and Senator Manny Pacquiao (8 percent).

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo garnered 6 percent and 4 percent for Senator Panfilo Lacson.

While she has yet to reveal her decisions on the upcoming elections, Inday Sara previously admitted that she was open to run for president.

She made the answer when she was asked in an interview during her visit to Cebu this week.

“Ang importante sa ngayon ay malaman namin kung ano ang sentimyento ng mga tao at ano ang gusto ng mga tao,” Sara said in Cebuano in a video by Sunstar Cebu.

The same survey also named President Duterte as the top choice for VP with 18 percent, followed by Moreno at 14 percent.

The two were followed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III at 10 percent, and Marcos at 10 percent; Pacquiao, 9 percent; Taguig City-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano, 8 percent; and Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero, 7 percent.