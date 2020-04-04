DSWD starts distribution of cash assistance to low-income households affected by COVID-19 crisis

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) started on Friday, April 3, to distribute cash subsidies to low income households in the National Capital Region (NCR) severely affected by the enhanced community quarantine.

The income of day-to-day earners was affected by the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19)

“We have been informed by the DSWD that the subsidies will be distributed starting today in Manila and Parañaque,” Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, said during a virtual press briefing.

“We expect other jurisdictions to be distributing these to their residents in the next few days,” he added.

Nograles also mentioned that beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) will also benefit from the emergency cash subsidy, which will be sent to their cash cards.

“Sa mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps, ngayong araw din po sisimulang ipasok sa inyong mga card ang benepisyong ito,” the IATF spokesperson announced.

The Cabinet official, meanwhile, urged beneficiaries to wait for further announcements from authorities regarding the distribution of the cash subsidy in order to avoid crowding inside banks.

“Hintayin lamang po ninyo ang pakikipag-ugnayan sa inyo ng mga naatasang kawani hinggil sa sistemang ipapatupad upang maayos itong maipamimigay,” Nograles said.

“Uulitin ko ang paalala, maghintay lang po ng anunsiyo upang hindi po tayo magkumpulan doon sa mga bangko,” he stressed.

Under Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, the President has the authority to provide emergency subsidy to around 18 million households for two months.

RA 11469 states that the cash subsidy shall range from Php 5,000 to Php 8,000 per month based on prevailing minimum wage rates in the region.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Tuesday, March 31, that the government has allocated Php 200 billion to provide financial support to low-income households who were badly affected by the COVID-19 crisis.