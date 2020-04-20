Driver’s licenses cannot be recovered during ECQ – MMDA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said that violators will have to wait for the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine before they can retrieve their driver’s licenses from the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

MMDA EDSA (Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue) Traffic manager Edison ‘Bong’ Nebrija reminded drivers on Monday, April 20, that offices of the LTO remain closed due to the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

MMDA traffic enforcers issue violation tickets and confiscate the licenses of drivers caught violating the enhanced community quarantine measures.

“Sa LTO tutubusin iyan. Alam naman natin na ang LTO ngayon ay sarado. Hanggang mag-bukas yung LTO, hindi mo makukuha yung lisensiya so you cannot drive,” Nebrija said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

The MMDA Task Force Special Operations chief also reminded the public that enforcers will not allow private vehicles carrying unauthorized persons outside their residence to cross boundaries for the purpose of buying or delivering necessities.

Nebrija said that the public should buy their groceries or medicines within their area of residence amidst the enhanced community quarantine.

“Ang mga rason nila ay mag-grogrocery, mamalengke. Ang gusto nila sa kabilang siyudad pa. Dulo’t Dulo pa. Minsan galing Caloocan, gusto sa Makati,” he divulged.

“Iyan yung kadalasan rason. Hindi naman talaga katanggap-tanggap dahil nasa enhanced community quarantine tayong lahat,” Nebrija added.