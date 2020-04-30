DPWH completes 7 mega-quarantine facilities

Through partnership with private entities, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) completed seven mega-community quarantine facilities for 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) patients

DPWH Sec. Mark Villar said that the facilities dubbed as We Heal As One Centers can accommodate a total of 1,976 patients.

The facilities can be found at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, and Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila; Philippine International Convention Center Forum, and World Trade Center in Pasay City; ASEAN Convention Center in Clark Freeport Zone, Pampanga; National Government Administrative Center in Capas, Tarlac; and Philippine Sports Complex in Pasig City.

The facilities will also accept returning overseas Filipino workers undergoing their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

DPWH also reported that two more facilities are being constructed at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, which will have 300 beds; and at the Filinvest Tent in Muntinlupa City, which will have 108 beds.