DOTr eyes partial operations of buses, trains

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Arthur Tugade said on Wednesday, April 22, that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Infectious Emerging Disease (IATF) has started to discuss the possibility of allowing public utility buses and train lines to partially operate.

Tugade shared that the proposal got raised during the IATF meeting on Monday, April 20, and acting National Economic and Development Authority Director General Usec. Karl Kendrick Chua presented studies on allowing public utility vehicles to conduct partial operations.

If the IATF approves the proposal, the DOTr chief added that public utility buses, the Metro Rail System Line-3 (MRT-3), the Philippine National Railways (PNR), and all lines of the Light Rail Transit System (LRT) will only be allowed to accommodate 30 percent of their full capacity.

Tugade explained that social distancing and other measures set by the Department of Health (DOH) need to be maintained in allowing the partial operations of the mass public transport system.

“Kung papayagan po ng IATF magpa-partial operability tayo, pero iyong operational capacity will be abbreviated at mababawasan upang ma-maintain iyong mga patakaran ng Department of Health sa social distancing,” the Transportation Secretary said during the Laging Handa press briefing.

“Maintaining iyong mga requirements gaya ng social distancing, ‘no mask, no ride’, hand washing, iyong thermal scanning kailangan ginagawa rin ito. At saka iyong social distancing, hindi lang pagsakay mo sa sasakyan; paghintay mo ng pila para sumakay kailangan din may social distancing doon,” he stressed

The national government suspended the operations of mass public transport system as part of the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.