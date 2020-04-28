DOST preps to study effects of virgin coconut oil vs COVID-19

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is preparing to conduct studies on the effects of virgin coconut oil as a food supplement for patients infected with the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DOST Fortunato Dela Peña said on Tuesday, April 28, that the agency will conduct a study on the efficacy of virgin coconut oil for patients under investigation, and suspected COVID-19 cases at the Sta. Rosa Community Hospital in Laguna.

Dela Peña explained that doctors, dietitians, medical technicians, and other hospital personnel involved in the trial began to receive training on Tuesday.

The DOST, meanwhile, waits for the Ethics Review Board of the University of the Philippines – Manila Campus to approve a study at the Philippine General Hospital on the effects of virgin coconut oil for moderate, and severe COVID-19 patients.

“We cannot start kung wala yung approval nung Ethics Review Board pero ready na sila to implement as soon as the approval comes out,” Dela Peña said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“Lahat ng experiments and trials involving na nag-iinvolve ng living, hayop or tao, ay kailangan mag-daan sa Ethics Review Board,” the DOST chief explained.

Dela Peña also revealed that in-vitro trials will be conducted in Singapore to determine the effects of virgin coconut oil derivatives to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-COV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

“Kaya naman doon lang gagawin, tatlong institution lang sa buong mundo ang may koleksyon nung SARS-COV-2 na iyon na pwepwedeng pag-dausun nung in-vitro trials,” he explained.

Dela Peña added that the Philippine Coconut Authority will take part in the studies since the agency will supply the virgin coconut oil.