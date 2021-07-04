Dominican Republic ends Olympic dream of Gilas

Gilas Pilipinas failed to book a ticket to the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Philippine national men’s basketball team ended up winless in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia after losing to Dominican Republic, 94-67, on Friday, July 2.

Victor Liz scored 23 points and Gelvis Solano added 21 points for the victory of Dominican Republic that led by 27 points at most during the game.

The Philippines managed to keep pace with Dominican Republic at the first half of the match, and Gilas even ended the second period with a two-point advantage, 41-39.

However, Dominican Republic ignited a 12-point scoring run in the third period that put Gilas Pilipinas down 65-51 and from there the Filipinos never recovered.

Jordan Heading registered 16 points and Ange Kouame finished with 10 points for Gilas Pilipinas.