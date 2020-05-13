Dominguez proposes hiring contact tracers from people who lost jobs due to COVID-19

Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez III proposed that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) hire workers who temporarily lost their jobs, and have them conduct contact tracing for the government.

Dominguez mentioned that about 1.2 million to 1.5 million people lost their jobs due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We should also hire contract, contact tracers en masse to boost our efforts to stop transmission and defeat COVID-19 while providing jobs,” the Department of Finance chief said during a Cabinet meeting televised on Tuesday, May 12.

“I think we can provide good jobs to people. Because sometimes it takes one contact tracer one whole day to do contact tracing for one case. So we need to hire enough contact tracers to match the numbers we expect that will come with more testing,” he added.

Dominguez also recommended the immediate resumption of construction projects under the the Build, Build, Build Program in order to help revive the economy of the Philippines.

“After we are confident that we can, that we are in control of the death rate and infection, we should restart and accelerate the Build, Build, Build Program subject to compliance of minimum health standards,” the Finance secretary said,

“The infrastructure remains to be the best driver of economic growth because it has the best multiplier effects in terms employment and shared prosperity,” he explained.