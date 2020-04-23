Moreno considers placing Tondo and San Andres under hard lock-down

After Sampaloc, Manila city mayor Francisco ‘Isko’ Domagoso might also place the districts of Tondo and San Andres under ‘hard lock-down’.

Domagoso said on Thursday, April 23, that the local government needs to take note of various considerations before enforcing a ‘hard lock-down’ in the districts of Tondo and San Andres.

“There is also a possibility in Tondo and San Andres area as long as the entire team agrees,” the mayor said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Domagoso shared that the local government unit of Manila conducted meetings and consultations before agreeing to put the district of Sampaloc under 48-hour long ‘hard lock-down’.

“Meetings were conducted in the community. People are consulted and their leadership in their respective communities and barangays. Then department heads were consulted before we decided,” he said.

The local chief executive also mentioned that Brgy. 20 in Tondo got placed under 24-hour total lock-down due to residents gambling, and boxing amidst the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

Starting 8:00PM on Thursday, the district of Sampaloc will be on ‘hard lock-down’ until Saturday, April 25, due to the increasing number of 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the area.