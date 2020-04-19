DOLE suspends welfare officer for alleged use of profanities while speaking to an OFW

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) suspended a social welfare officer in Dubai for allegedly being rude to an overseas Filipino worker (OFW).

DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III said on Saturday, April 18, that he ordered an investigation and the immediate recall of Danilo Flores, a social welfare officer of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO).

The DOLE chief gave the order after a live video of Joy Parafina, an OFW in Dubai, went viral in social media.

“May Facebook na lumabas na mayroon kaming welfare officer in Dubai na minumura niya iyong mga OFW. I saw it on Facebook eh na itong aming welfare officer, sa halip na tulungan iyong mga OFW namin, bigyan ng pagkain, aba minumura,” Bello said during the Laging Handa press briefing.

“The first available flight, iuuwi na siya,” he added.

In the said video, Parafina accused Flores of using profanities while speaking to her over the phone after she inquired regarding the US$ 200 worth of aid that each OFW will receive from the Philippine government.

The Filipina worker said that she asked for a receipt after receiving two sacks of rice, each weighing five kilograms, and a small box containing several canned goods as proof that the food package was worth US$ 200.

Parafina also divulged that she learned that the food package was a donation.