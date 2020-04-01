DOLE seeks $200 aid to OFWs affected by COVID-19 crisis

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) seeks to provide cash assistance to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III has proposed that each OFW will receive US$200.

Bello said that he will submit the proposal to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), and to the Department of Finance (DOF) for approval.

“Kami gumagawa ng budgetary requirement. Magsusubmit ako sa DBM at sa DOF. Baka sakali, ang aking proposal bigyan ng tig 200 dollars yung mga nasa abroad na nawalan ng trabaho,” the DOLE chief said during an interview with DZRH.

“Nasa Italy, nasa America basta nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa COVID, bibigyan namin ng tulong,” he added.

Bello said that OFWs abroad can choose whether to have the cash assistance sent to them or give it to their family in the Philippines.

The Labor secretary also assured that the same cash assistance will be received by OFWs who returned to the Philippines after losing employment due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Bello added that OFWs in the Philippines can avail the cash assistance by visiting the office of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

OFWs can also contact DOLE through the hotline of the agency, 1349, to have the cash delivered to the nearest money transfer and remittance center near them.