DOLE issues advisory on benefits of delivery riders

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said that food delivery and courier riders could fall under the coverage of either Labor Code of the Philippines or the contract or agreement with the digital platform company, depending on the existence of an employer-employee relationship.

In an advisory, DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III explained on Tuesday, July 27, that delivery riders considered employees of the digital platoform company need to receive the minimum benefits under the Labor Code of the Philippines, or Presidential Decree No. 442.

Their benefits include receiving minimum wage, holiday pay, premium pay, overtime pay, night shift differential, service incentive leave, thirteenth-month pay, separation pay, and retirement pay.

They are also entitled to get occupational safety and health (OSH) standards, including SSS (Social Security System), PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corporation), and Pag-IBIG (Home Development Mutual Fund), and other benefits under existing laws.

Riders shall also enjoy the right to security of tenure, self-organization, and collective bargaining.

However, riders deemed as independent contractors or freelancers must abide by their respective contracts or agreements with the digital platform company.

DOLE said that the contract or agreements should stipulate the following provisions, including but not limited to the payment of fair and equitable compensation, which shall not be lower than the prevailing minimum wage rates and facilitation of registration and coverage under SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-IBIG.

Th contract or agreement must also stipulate compliance with applicable OSH standards, such as but not limited to the use of standard protective helmet and personal protective equipment, and attendance to regular training and seminars on road and traffic rules and road safety to be arranged by the digital platform company in coordination with relevant government agencies.