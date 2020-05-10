DOLE expects around 50,000 OFWs will be repatriated in the next coming days

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) expects that around 50,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will return to the Philippines after the government lifts the restrictions on the entry of international flights.

DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III mentioned on Friday, May 8, that Middle Eastern countries, like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, face problems due to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Depende sa development sa pinanggagalingang nila,” DOLE Sec. Silvestre Bello III said during DZRH’s Magandang Umaga Pilipinas.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) decided to suspend all international flights at eight airports from Sunday, May 3, until Friday.

Presidential Peace Adviser Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the National Policy against COVID-19, explained that the suspension seeks to decongest the quarantine facilities in Metro Manila, and to upgrade testing and screening protocols.

Bello revealed that around 16,000 repatriated Filipinos have yet to finish their 14-day mandatory quarantine in designated facilities, while around 8,000 have returned to their homes after completing the said quarantine period.

The Labor secretary, meanwhile, admitted that some local government units discriminate repatriated OFWs due to the COVID-19 scare.

“Kung minsan may problema nga, kaya nga nakikipag-coordinate tayo sa mga local government na yung mga iyan naka quarantine na for 14 days. Kaya sila pinapa-uwi na sila dahil na-clear na sila, negative na lahat iyan,” Bello stressed.