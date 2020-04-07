DOJ vows to apply law fairly and uniformly after complaint was filed against Sen. Pimentel

The Department of Justice (DOJ) promised to implement the law ‘fairly and uniformly’ amidst the enhanced community quarantine enforced to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DOJ Sec. Menardo Guevarra gave the assurance on Monday, April 6, after a complaint was filed against Sen. Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III for allegedly violating quarantine protocols.

Guevarra said that the DOJ will immediately schedule a preliminary investigation on an appropriate date ‘considering the current lock-down in Metro Manila’.

“We assure everyone that the justice department will apply the law fairly and uniformly, regardless of the status of the respondent, with due respect at all times to the rights of the respondent,” the DOJ chief told reporters.

Guevarra also assured that the investigation of the DOJ will not affect the separate probe conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Atty. Rico Quicho accused Pimentel of violating Republic Act No. 11332, also known as the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act’.

The allegations stemmed after Pimentel, who awhile back was awaiting for the result of his CoVid19 test and was under self quarantine, accompanied his wife Kathryna Yu-Pimentel to the Makati Medical Center.

For his defense, the senator said that as soon as he found out that his results were positive, he informed his wife’s doctor and left the premises.