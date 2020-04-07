DOJ to ‘likely’ issue subpoena vs Pimentel next week: official

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is set to issue a subpoena ‘likely next week’ against Senator Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel over his alleged breach of quarantine protocols, an official said on Tuesday.

“We will issue subpoena likely next week,” Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said in a message to reporters.

The official added that a copy of the complaint against Pimentel will be attached to the subpoena.

This comes a day after lawyer Rico Quicho filed a complaint against the senator for allegedly violating Republic Act No. 11332 and regulations of the Department of Health (DOH), weeks after he accompanied his wife to a hospital despite supposedly being under quarantine for a then-suspected COVID-19 infection.

RA 11332 prohibits the “non-cooperation of persons or entities that should report and/or respond to notifiable diseases or health events of public concern,” and the “non-cooperation of persons who have been identified as having the notifiable disease, or those affected by the health event of public concern.”

According to Pimentel, who already manifested symptoms of the virus prior to the incident, said he was only informed that he tested positive for COVID-19 while in MakatiMed and he immediately left the hospital.

Both the hospital and the Department of Health confirmed there was a breach of quarantine protocols.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed that he has read the complaint of Quicho and has forwarded it to the Prosecutor General’s office for appropriate action.