DOH studies COVID-19 mass testing, selective lifting of enhanced community quarantine

The Department of Health (DOH) continues to study the plan to conduct mass testing for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Friday, April 3, that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will meet to discuss the plan to test patients under investigation and patients under monitoring en masse.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Action Plan on COVID-19, earlier announced that the government will start mass testing by April 14.

Vergeire stressed that only patients who show COVID-19 symptoms will be part of the mass testing.

“Tinitignan natin kung paano tayo makakagawa ng protocols diyan. Ang mass testing naman ay hindi ibig sabihin lahat ay itetest natin,” Vergeire said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The DOH is also looking into whether to recommend the proposal to lift the enhanced community quarantine in select areas that have no or low number of COVID-19 cases.

Vergeire said that the DOH has already met with experts in order to discuss the selective lifting of the enhanced community quarantine.

“Yung sinasabi natin selective lifting or selective na lang ang mag-community quarantine ay binabase iyan sa mga datos ng isang lugar at siyempre yung geographical area ng lugar natin,” the DOH official said.

“Minsan kasi meron isang lugar, halimbawa, napapaligiran siya, very open ang borders, continuous sila, isa rin iyan sa mga kinokonsider natin,” she explained.