DOH: RITM can now conduct up to 1,000 COVID-19 tests per day

The public can now expect a rapid increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per day as the country’s primary testing center, according to the Department of Health (DOH), can now conduct up to 1,000 tests a day.

“Ang RITM ( Research Institute for Tropical Medicine) naman po ay tumaas na po ang kanilang kapasidad at ngayon po ay nakakapagtest na ng mga 900 to 1,000 tests kada araw,” DOH Undersecretary Maria Vergeire said in a press briefing over the weekend.

Initially, RITM could only conduct up to 600 tests per day. However, since receiving certification from RITM to fully implement COVID-19 tests, the four subnational laboratories which can accommodate up to 160 tests per day have started testing last week.

Vergeire said that the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and the Southern Philippines Medical Center will no longer have to send coronavirus samples to the RITM for validation and can now provide test results on their own.

The Lung Center of the Philippines is also up for certification on March 30, she added.

Vergeire also stated that 30 other laboratories are in the process of assessing if they can start conducting COVID-19 tests.

On Sunday, DOH reported 343 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing a total of 1,418 confirmed cases.