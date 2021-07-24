DOH reports 17 more COVID-19 Delta variant cases

17 more COVID-19 Delta variant has been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 64.

Of the said number, DOH said 12 are local, one returning overseas Filipino (ROF), while four cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases.

“Of the 12 local cases, nine had an indicated address in the National Capital Region and three were in CALABARZON,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

It added that three cases remain active and 14 cases have been tagged as recovered.

Alpha, Beta, and P.3

The DOH also reported 11 new Alpha variant cases, 13 more Beta variant cases, and two P.3 variant cases.

Of the 11 new cases of Alpha variant, 10 were local cases and one is currently being verified if it is a local or a ROF case. One remains active, seven cases have died, and three cases have been tagged as recovered

This brings the total number of Alpha variant cases in the country to 1,679, according to the DOH.

Meanwhile, of the 12 new Beta variant cases, 10 were local and three are being verified if these are local or ROF cases. This brings total Beta variant cases to 1,840.

“Based on the case list, one is still active, two have died, and 10 have recovered,” the DOH said.

Of the two additional P.3 variant cases, one is local and the other one is being verified if it is either a local or an ROF case.

“Both cases have been tagged as recovered,” the DOH stated.