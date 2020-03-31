DOH releases list of hospitals eyed as COVID-19 testing laboratories

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday released the list of hospitals being eyed to conduct testing for the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“As of March 30, 2020, there are 6 laboratories that are in the full-scale implementation of COVID-19 testing,” DOH said.

The said laboratories are Research Institute for Tropical Medicine; Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center; San Lazaro Hospital; Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center; Southern Philippines Medical Center, and the University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health.

The announcement also added that the RITM is capacitating the following hospitals.

According to DOH, there are five stages in certifying laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

Currently, 30 hospitals are at Stage 1 or the self-assessment stage. This is where the laboratory will conduct self-assessment using the tool that the RITM provided

The self-assessment checks on the following:

Access to the laboratory

Design of the laboratory

Use of laboratory safety equipment

Administrative control and management

Records and documentation

Personnel practices and training

At least 13 health facilities are at Stage 2 or the validation stage, where DOH will conduct an onsite visit to their laboratories to check the correctness of the self-assessment.

Meanwhile, on Stage 3, DOH will launch training for the personnel of the applicant hospitals.

Presently, there are five health facilities in Stage 3, these are:

Western Visayas Medical Center

Bicol Public Health Laboratory

Victoriano Luna Hospital

St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig

St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City

The DOH only authorizes COVID-19 testing in hospitals that are at Stage 4 or proficiency testing stage and at Stage 5 or full-scale implementation stage.

At Stage 4, hospitals may already accept COVID-19 samples, but first, they need to test five positive samples as confirmed by the RITM.

The Lung Center of the Philippines is the only health facility at the proficiency testing stage as of posting.