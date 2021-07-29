Top Stories

DOH records 4,478 new COVID-19 cases

by Kristan Carag
FILE PHOTO: Filipinos use their smartphones while queueing for free vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at San Andres Sports Complex in Manila, Philippines, July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

The Department of Health (DOH) recorded 4,478 new cases of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Wednesday, July 28, which pushed the total number of infections in the Philippines up to 1,566,667.

The DOH also reported that 6,149 patients managed to beat COVID-19 which caused the total number of recoveries to climb up to 1,484,714 or around 94.8 percent of the total number of infections.

However, 84 patients succumbed to the disease which brought the COVID-19 death tally up to 27,401.

DOH mentioned that four laboratories failed to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Respository System.

Base sa datos sa nakaraang 14 na araw, ang kontribusyon ng 4 labs na ito ay humigit kumulang 1.6% sa lahat ng samples na naitest at 1.8% sa lahat ng positibong mga indibidwal,” DOH said in an advisory.

