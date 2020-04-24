DOH: Lab in Pampanga capable of processing at least 3,000 COVID-19 tests to start operations by May

The Department of Health (DOH) expects that a laboratory capable of processing 3,000 to 5,000 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) tests per day will start to operate in San Fernando City, Pampanga by the first week of May.

“Itong huge lab na ito na proyekto ng Asian Development Bank and other private sectors sa Pilipinas ay ilalagay natin sa Jose B. Lingad Hospital,” DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Thursday, April 23, during a virtual press conference.

The Health undersecretary said that it will take 10 to 14 days to set up the laboratory, and complete all processes needed to certify the establishment as a COVID-19 testing center.

Vergeire added that this development will allow laboratories in Metro Manila to perform more tests.

As of April 17, the Health Department said that the Philippines has 17 facilities accredited as COVID-19 testing centers.