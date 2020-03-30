DOH clarifies: testing kits from China at par with WHO standards

The Department of Health (DOH) clarified that the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) testing kits donated by China passed the standards set by the World Health Organization.

“The initial 2,000 BGI RT-PCR and the 100,000 Sansure RT-PCR test kits donated by the Chinese government have been assessed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine to be at par with the test kits provided by the World Health Organization after parallel testing were done,” the DOH said in a statement.

DOH issued the clarification after Health Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Saturday, March 28, that the DOH did not use testing kits from China for being only 40 percent accurate.

The Health Department explained that Vergeire was referring to another brand of testing kits that was proposed to be donated by a private foundation.

“Upon preliminary review of documents by RITM, subsequent validation was necessary. To minimise this extra step, parties agreed to use BGI and Sansure RT-PCR test kits for subsequent donations,” the agency explained.

DOH also assured that the Sansure testing kits contain all the required reagents to run the test successfully.

“This means that no other reagents will need to be separately procured by the Philippine government to use the test kits,” the Health Department stressed.

DOH has apologized for the confusion caused by the previous statements.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila has already denied that the testing kits mentioned by Vergerie during the press briefing were donated by the Chinese government.