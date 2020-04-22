Top Stories

DOH: 693 recuperates from COVID-19, new cases climb to 6,710

by Christhel Cuazon
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines climbed to 6,710 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 111 new cases, the lowest single-day tally since April 8, on Wednesday.

In an advisory, a total of 693 patients recuperate from the respiratory illness after 39 new cases were recorded.

The fatalities are now at 446 after 9 new cases were reported.

 

 

 

 

