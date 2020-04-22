DOH: 693 recuperates from COVID-19, new cases climb to 6,710

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the Philippines climbed to 6,710 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 111 new cases, the lowest single-day tally since April 8, on Wednesday.
In an advisory, a total of 693 patients recuperate from the respiratory illness after 39 new cases were recorded.
The fatalities are now at 446 after 9 new cases were reported.
FLASH: Kumpirmadong kaso ng #COVID19 sa bansa, pumalo na sa 6,710; total recoveries, umakyat na sa 693 habang 446 ang patay sa virus | via @xtian_mano #DZRHat80 #COVID19Alert pic.twitter.com/ot6mbFSgMC
— DZRH NEWS (@dzrhnews) April 22, 2020