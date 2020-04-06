DOH: 3,246 patients test positive for COVID-19; 152 dead, 64 recovered

152 more patients in the Philippines tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Department of Health (DOH) Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire announced on Sunday, April 5, that the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines went up to 3,246.

Vergeire also confirmed that a total of 152 COVID-19 positive patients have passed away while 64 patients have recovered from the disease.

“Mas mataas yung death count kaysa sa recoveries dahil kakaumpisa pa lang natin mag-conduct ng expanded testing kung saan mas marami yung natetest na kabilang sa vulnerable or high-risk population,” the DOH official explained during a virtual press briefing.

“Ang ating protocol tinetest natin yung mga severely ill at vulnerable population kaya nga ang nakukuha natin ngayon, mas madami yung namamatay ay mas nakakarami kaysa sa nakaka-recover,” she added.

Vergeire also explained that it takes at least two weeks for COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms to recover while it takes three to six weeks for patients showing severe or critical symptoms to recover.

The DOH official said that a total of 19,585 patients have been tested for COVID-19. Out of the said number, 83 percent produced negative results.

“Kasama sa bilang na ito ang tests na ginagawa sa ating mga pasyenteng COVID-19 positive. Sila ay paulit-ulit na tinetest upang mamonitor ang progreso ng kanilang kalusugan,” Vergeire explained.

“Ang pasyente ay dinedeklarang recovered kung siya ay nakapag-patest na at nag-negatibo na sa sakit na ito,” she added.

Vergeire also stressed that the increased testing capacity in the Philippines and the reduced back-log in testing centers revealed the ‘real-time’ number of COVID-19 cases in the country.