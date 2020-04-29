‘Distribute SAP by April 30 or face charges’ Palace tells LGUs

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque reminded local government units (LGUs) that they have until April 30 to finish distributing the first wave of cash assistance under the social amelioration program (SAP) to its beneficiaries.

Roque warned LGUs on Tuesday, April 28, that they could face administrative and criminal charges if they fail to meet the deadline.

“Nag-utos na ang DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government), mayroong tatlong araw na lamang mula ngayong araw ang lahat ng Local Government Units na ipamigay ang SAP,” Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“Pagkatapos po, magkakaroon na ng ‘show cause order’ kung bakit hindi sila dapat panagutin administratively and criminally. Administratively and criminally, they may be held liable for dereliction of duty, which is a form of graft,” he added.

DILG Sec. Eduardo Año told LGUs on Monday, April 27, to fast-track the distribution of financial subsidy to SAP beneficiaries following reports that low-income families have yet to receive aid despite having filled up social amelioration card forms.

Año reminded LGUs that they signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and they will be held accountable if they fail to abide by its terms.

Under Republic Act No. 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, 18 million low-income families should each receive cash subsidy, worth Php 5,000 to Php 8,000 per month based on the prevailing regional minimum wage rates, for two months.

President Rodrigo Duterte has allocated at least Php 200 billion for the implementation of the social amelioration program.