Discomfort awaits violators of 48-hour long lock-down in Sampaloc

Manila City mayor Francisco Domagoso reminded residents of Sampaloc district to remain in their homes during the 48-hour long hard lock-down of the area.

Domagoso reiterated on Thursday, April 21, that people caught violating the hard lock-down will be held at a covered court since he does not want to endanger front-liners and detainees.

“Gumawa kami ng mga temporary holding areas because I don’t want our prisoners, front-liners, and policemen in our precincts to be exposed with these people who continue to violate the hard lock-down,” the mayor said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Domagoso expects that violators will not feel comfortable while detained within the basketball courts since the venues have not been designed to serve as sleeping quarters and lack certain necessities.

“Hindi siya dinesign as holding area. Dinesign siya as basketball court na mainit na yero at malamig na semento. Walang kama doon, walang kumot doon,” the local chief executive admitted.

Domagoso signed on Tuesday, April 21, an executive order to ‘shut down’ Sampaloc District starting 8:00PM on Thursday until Saturday, April 25, in order to contain and mitigate the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The order stated that all residents of Sampaloc district shall be strictly confined to their residences and will be prohibited from going out of their houses during the shutdown.

The only people exempted from the order are:

Health workers residing in the district such as doctors, nurses, hospital, and clinic aides, and laboratory and dialysis technicians during a health related emergency;

Officers and members of the PNP (Philippine National Police), AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) and government workers rendering emergency frontline services, border control, and other critical services;

Service workers who are working in pharmacies, drug stores and death care services establishments;

Officers of the Barangay, including chairpersons, secretaries, treasurers, councilors, and other executive officers;

Workers in the media industry duly accredited by the Presidential Communications Operation Office (PCOO) and IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases).

Domagoso stressed that the Manila City local government needs to place Sampaloc district under 48-hour long hard lock down to ensure the safety of the residents, and prevent them from contacting COVID-19.

The mayor clarified that the 48-hour lock-down stemmed from the rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sampaloc District and not due to cases of people violating enhanced community quarantine protocols.