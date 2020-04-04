Diokno tells Prez Duterte: “Focus on people’s need instead of targeting me”

Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno on Saturday urged President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to focus well on the people’s needs instead of targeting him for defending his clients amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

“Balita ko pinatawag ako sa principal’s office kagabi. Tungkol daw sa ngipin ko?” Diokno said in a Facebook post.

“Mr. President, may mga kliyente akong tinutulungan na tinitiis na ang sakit at gutom, ngunit wala akong sinabihang manggulo o lumabag ng batas,” he added.

On Friday, during his surprising address to the nation, Duterte accused Diokno of spearheading black propaganda to gain sympathy and political advantage in the upcoming 2022 election.

“Itong si Chel Diokno sinabi pa niya sige ako mag-depensa sa inyo. Alam mo Chel Diokno, kayong opposition dilaw, huwag niyo pilitin ang pagkatao niyo sa gobyerno,” Duterte said.

Duterte’s statement stemmed after Diokno’s decision of taking the cases of the man being summoned by the National Bureau of Investigation for “publicly posting an article concerning alleged misuse of government funds.”

Diokno’s client claimed on social media that the government purchased an airplane worth PHP 2 billion instead of using the money for public health care amid the growing threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Okay lang na pag-initan n’yo ako, pero tutukan n’yo rin ang pangangailangan ng mga tao,” the human rights lawyer added.