DILG Sec. Año tests positive of COVID-19

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Año confirmed on Tuesday, March 31, that he has tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

Ano made the confirmation after receiving the results of his COVID-19 test from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

The DILG chief said that he underwent 14-day self quarantine starting March 26 after learning that four people that he associated with tested positive for COVID-19, and that got tested a day later.

“I make this announcement to call the attention of all persons I had close contact with to go on self-quarantine and observe any symptoms, in accordance with DOH (Department of Health) guidelines,” Año said

The Cabinet official assured the public that he has not exhibited any symptoms, and that he will continue to work from home while under quarantine.

“The result of my test will not in any way dampen my spirit and energy to do my job,” Ano said.