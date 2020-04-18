DILG receives complaints of ECQ violations from 3,000 barangays

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) emergency operations center has been receiving complaints since the enhanced community quarantine started on March 17.

DILG Usec. Martin Diño said on Friday, April 17, that the department received reports of cockfighting, drinking of alcoholic beverages in public areas, selling of quarantine passes, and other activities that violate the enhanced community quarantine being done in around 3,000 barangays.

“As early as March 17, meron na kaming mga sampung barangay na meron sabong,” Diño shared during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Diño pushes for the immediate issuance of show-cause orders and filing of charges against local officials who either violated, or failed to enforce the enhanced community quarantine protocols at the Office of the Ombudsman so that they will be suspended.

“A month ago kung shinow-cause order natin agad iyan mga barangay captain na iyan at pina-report, pina-explain within 72 hours, at hindi nila na-explain iyan, kasuhan agad,” the DILG official stressed

“Hindi titigil itong mga ito kung hindi nakatikim ng suspension. At saka ako, talagang atat na atat na ako diyan pero meron tayong sinusunod at may due process,” he added.

Diño mentioned that local government officials could face two months of imprisonment, or/and Php 10,000 to Php 1 million worth of fines under Republic Act 114469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, for disobeying national government policies or directives.

RA 11469 also states that public officials could face perpetual or temporary absolute disqualification from office.

Diño revealed that his team has a list of erring local government units and has gathered evidence, including photos and video footage, proving the allegations made against them.

“Mamalasin kayo, oras na naglabas na kami ng mga kasalanan ninyo. Kasi meron kaming ebidensya, meron video, meron litrato, at meron kaming pagbabasehan nung kaso,” the DILG official said.

“Kaya malakas ang ebidensya namin if ever na sususpendihin itong kapitan na ito at saka yung kanyang mga council,” he added.