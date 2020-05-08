DILG received complaints against more than 2,000 LGUs

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) received complaints against more than 2,000 local government units amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

DILG Usec. Martin Diño said on Thursday, May 7, that the agency has issued at least 100 show-cause orders against local government units in the National Capital Region alone.

Diño further divulged that the DILG has even received multiple complaints against a single local government unit.

“Yung reklamo, iyon at iyon yung barangay. Ibig sabihin, isang barangay, nakakatanggap ng from 20, 30, 40. 50, hanggang kulang-kulang 100 na reklamo. Sila na sila ang nirereklamo Magugulat ka na bakit ito ng ito,” the DILG official shared during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

The complaints range from cock-fighting, gambling, failure to enforce community quarantine measures, selling of quarantine passes, suppressing government aid, and anomalies in the distribution of cash subsidy under the social amelioration program.

Diño warned that the government has already filed charges against some local government officials after DILG verified the allegations against them.