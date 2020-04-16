DILG issues show cause orders to three governors, two mayors for alleged violations of ECQ

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued show cause orders to three provincial governors and two mayors for allegedly violating the guidelines issued by the national government for the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

DILG Sec. Eduardo Ano warned on Wednesday, April 15, that administrative cases will automatically be filed against the local chief executives if they fail to submit a written explanation within 48 hours upon the receipt of the show cause orders.

The officials may also face criminal charges from the National Bureau of Investigation, an agency under the Department of Justice.

“Kagaya ng ating ginagawa sa mga pagkakataong tulad nito, we are giving them due process to explain and defend themselves because they enjoy the presumption of regularity in the exercise of official functions unless overturned by sufficient evidence,” Ano said in a statement.

DILG spokesperson Usec. Jonathan Malaya said that the local chief executives allegedly violated the prohibition against mass gatherings, failed to strictly implement social distancing measures, prohibited the movement of all types of cargo through the borders of his/her local government unit, refused entry to overseas Filipino workers in possession of health certifications issued by the Department of Health, prohibited the operations of industries vital to the food security of our country, and prohibited the entry of essential personnel like health workers into his LGU.

Malaya added that DILG cannot yet divulge the names of the three governors and two mayors since the agency is still waiting for their written explanation.

DILG mentioned that show-cause orders were also issued to four barangay officials from Quezon City and Caloocan City for violation of physical distancing measures and prohibition against mass gathering guidelines enforced amidst the enhanced community quarantine.

The department urged the public to report negligent local government officials to the DILG Hotline 8888, 911 and the DILG-Public Assistance and Complaint Center at 02-8925-0343.