Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz expecting their first child

by Christhel Cuazon
Dianne Medina and Rodjun Cruz are expecting their first child | Instagram photo

Actress Dianne Medina is pregnant with her first child with husband Rodjun Cruz.

On Sunday, in an Instagram post, Medina shared a photo of her holding her baby bump, and Cruz holding a sonogram of their baby.

“Easter is all about celebration of New Life. Today, as we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, we are also celebrating this gift of NEW LIFE inside me!” the caption reads, adding that she is 17 weeks pregnant.

View this post on Instagram

Easter is all about celebration of New Life. Today, as we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, we are also celebrating this gift of NEW LIFE inside me! 😀 We are immensely happy to announce that Rj and I are expecting! I’m 17 weeks pregnant! 😀 We couldn’t be more thankful to our God for blessing us this baby on the way, and we thought it’s just fitting to share this with you all on Easter day. Even if we are in this dire situation, we can hope for a brighter future ahead because Jesus has risen, and this is the bedrock of our faith. Please pray together with us on this journey. God bless and protect us all! Happy Easter! Thank you LORD! So happy! #HoneymoonBaby #AnsweredPrayer #DreamComeTrue

A post shared by Dianne Medina Ilustre (@dianne_medina) on

Medina and Cruz got married last December after being in a relationship for almost a decade.

