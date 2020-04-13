Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz expecting their first child

Actress Dianne Medina is pregnant with her first child with husband Rodjun Cruz.

On Sunday, in an Instagram post, Medina shared a photo of her holding her baby bump, and Cruz holding a sonogram of their baby.

“Easter is all about celebration of New Life. Today, as we celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, we are also celebrating this gift of NEW LIFE inside me!” the caption reads, adding that she is 17 weeks pregnant.

Medina and Cruz got married last December after being in a relationship for almost a decade.