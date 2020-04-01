Top Stories

DFA repatriates 881 Filipino crewmen from the USA

by Christhel Cuazon
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday, April 1 welcomed the 881 Filipino crewmen from the USA | Photo courtesy: DFA/Twitter photo

At least 881 Filipino crewmen from the USA arrived in Manila on Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, DFA said it welcomed 445 seafarers from Norwegian Cruises Dawn and Encore, and 436 sailors from MV Magica and MV Favolosa.

“The DFA works with other government agencies and the private sector in this whole of government approach to facilitate the seamless repatriation of our workers,” the statement reads.

The Filipino seafarers will have to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine in a facility monitored by the Bureau of Quarantine.

Earlier, DFA repatriated some 370 sailors from Italy.

 

