DFA: Passport applications, renewals to resume in areas under general quarantine

The Department of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that passport applications will now resume in areas where the enhanced community quarantine has been lifted, but applicants will have to endure “longer” turnaround periods as consular offices are expected to implement stringent measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said the DFA has been accepting passport applications and renewal processing in some parts of the country despite the on-going crisis.

“‘Yon pong ilang consular offices namin nagsu-suspend kasi marami sa kanila nalagay sa enhanced community quarantine. ‘Pag nag-luwag po ito at nagkaroon ng general community quarantine, magbabalik po ang operasyon sa normal,” Dulay said during the “Laging Handa” press briefing.

“Kaya lang po gusto kong paalalahanan, hindi po puwede ‘yung dating proseso, mag-iiba po kami ng proseso para makasunod sa physical distancing at (maiwasan ang) congestion,” he added.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the enhanced community quarantine has been extended in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and CALABARZON until May 15.

