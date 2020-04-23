Despite scaling down ops, RITM expected to finish backlogs in COVID-19 testing by end of April

Despite scaling down its operation, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) is expected to finish its backlogs in the testing of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the end of the month.

In a statement, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said they have implemented a system of zoning in RITM in order to accommodate the specimens bound for testing after 43 staff of the facility recently tested positive to the viral respiratory illness.

RITM, who started reducing its operation last April 16, is currently receiving specimens from the areas of Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Las Piñas, and Pasay.

Vergeire said that other specimens coming in will be shifted to the following sub-national and licensed private laboratories such as San Lazaro Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines, UP National Institutes of Health, The Medical City St. Luke’s Medical Center BGC and QC, Chinese General Hospital, MakatiMed, Philippine Red Cross, and Detoxicare.

She added that RITM’s normal operation is expected to resume this coming Saturday, April 24.