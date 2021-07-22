Despite SC ruling, Duterte gov’t wont cooperate with ICC probe on drug war killings

The Duterte administration has no plans to cooperate with the probe of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on alleged drug war killings despite the decision of the Supreme Court, Malacañang announced Thursday.

In his regular press briefing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the SC’s remark stating that the country still has obligations with the ICC even after withdrawing from Rome Statute in 2019 “does not have jurisprudential value.”

“That’s obiter dictum. In law, there’s the main issue that has to be resolved. And the main issue was, is Senate concurrence required sa pagbitiw sa ICC? Because in becoming a member of the ICC, the Senate concurred. And the main decision was no,” Roque said.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by opposition senators for being moot since the Philippines’s withdrawal was already accepted and acknowledged when it was filed.

“Unfortunately, the lack of enforcement mechanism cannot compel the Philippine government to cooperate,” Roque added.

“So no change. Because that’s obiter and petition dismissed. Yun ang importante in analyzing the effect of a decision. Na-grant ba o na-dismiss? Ang gusto nila, mabalewala yung withdrawal. Hindi po nabalewala. So it is dismissed, panalo po ang gobyerno,” he continued.

Former ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, before her retirement, asked the ICC to probe the Duterte administration’s drug war since there is a “reasonable basis to believe that crimes against humanity has been committed in the context of the drug war.”

In a 52-page report, Bensouda cited police, human rights groups, media reports, and confidential sources in concluding that the drug war killings which numbered over 20,000 had a pattern of killing suspects who are not resisting arrest, with some even begging for their lives to be spared.

Since Duterte took office in 2016 until the end of April this year, police have killed more than 6,100 suspected drug dealers in sting operations, government data show. Several human rights groups claimed that police were summarily executing suspects, but authorities say they were killed after violently resisting arrest.

In his defense, Duterte said he never ordered anyone to kill a person involved in illegal drugs.