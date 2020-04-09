DepEd Sec Briones tests positive for COVID-19

Education Secretary Leonor Briones has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“As a government official and Cabinet member, and as a Filipino, it is my duty to announce that yesterday afternoon, April 8, 2020, I was informed by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine that I am positive for SARS-COV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19,” Briones said in a statement on Thursday.

The results manifested on her second test, in which she took last April 2, Briones revealed.

“The first was on March 13, after a number of my Execom members were exposed to a patient who tested positive for COVID-19. Similar with other Cabinet members, I was tested to ensure that there was no threat to my functioning as Education Secretary, and to protect my fellow Cabinet members and the President,” she stated.

Briones said she remains asymptomatic and her body temperature remains normal upon checking.

The 79-year-old official also added that she will be on self-isolation but will continue to work virtually to keep DepEd in full operation.

“I call on all who had physical contact with me to go on precautionary self-quarantine at home. DepEd has coordinated with DOH for the contact tracing and other necessary interventions following their protocols,” her statement reads.

“It is my hope and fervent prayer that we will recover as a nation and that our spirit of bayanihan will pull us through. With God’s grace, we will heal as one.”

The Philippines as of Wednesday confirmed 3,870 cases of the respiratory disease, with 182 deaths and 96 patients who recovered.

