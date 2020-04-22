DepEd eyes opening of classes in August

The Department of Education (DepEd) considers opening the school year 2020-2021 in August following the cancellation of classes at all levels in order to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

During a press briefing on Tuesday, DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones said that the decision was based on their consultations with government officials and other stakeholders.

“Ang lumabas sa ating consultations ay karamihan nagsasabi, para may panahon tayo sa pagbabago ng edukasyon, pagbabago sa pamamaraan ng pagtuturo at saka para masigurado na malinis at safe ang ating kabataan, ay karamihan ay August,” Briones said.

However, the secretary said they need to also consider the recommendation of the government task force against coronavirus on the opening of classes.

If classes will resume in August, Briones gave an assurance that students will continue to learn through the Learning Continuity Program to make up for the months that they were unable to go to school. She also encourages them to visit DepEd’s website.

Briones said among the popular on their website is DepEd Commons, an online education platform developed by the government agency to support alternative modes of learning.