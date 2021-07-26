Demonstrators protest against Prez Duterte in his last SONA

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the University of the Philippines – Diliman campus on Monday, July 26, and started to march to the Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Groups Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN), Akbayan, Karapatan, and Sanlakas joined the rally.

All six members of the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives also joined the protest against the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Makabayan bloc compose of lawmakers Arlene Brosas, Carlos Zarate, France Castro, Sarah Jane Elago, Eufemia Cullamat, and Ferdinand Gaite.

