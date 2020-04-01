Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana tests negative for COVID-19

Department of National Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana announced on Tuesday, March 31, that he has tested negative for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

Lorenzana also said that he would complete his self-quarantine until April 6 even though he has tested negative for the virus

“Guys, my test came out today. I am negative of the COVID virus. On the advice of the doctor I will complete my quarantine until 6 April. Thank God,” the DND chief said in a text message to reporters.

Lorenzana underwent 14-day self-quarantine starting Friday, March 27, after Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff Gen. Felimon Santos Jr. tested positive for the virus.

The Defense secretary revealed that he had been in close contact with Santos on March 22 and March 23.

Lorenzana, who also chairs the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, has been tasked by President Rodrigo Duterte to lead the implementation of the National Action Plan to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Lorenzana, meanwhile, urged the public to pray for Department of Interior and Local Government Sec. Eduardo Año who tested positive for COVID-19.