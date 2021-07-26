Top Stories

Prez Duterte extends gratitude to health workers, frontliners in COVID-19 fight

by Christhel Cuazon
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his sixth and last State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 26. (Photo screengrabbed)

President Rodrigo Duterte extended his gratitude to all frontliners and health workers in the Philippines during his sixth and final State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 26.

 

In his speech, Duterte acknowledged the selfness of the frontliners who ‘gave their all’ in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since last year.

“I extend my gratitude to those who selflessly gave their all in the fight against COVID-19,” Duterte said.

“Those health workers and economic frontliners who risk their own safety to keep the essentials and food supply chain in the country running,” he added.

Duterte also thanked the private sector who came to the national government for aid and assistance towards Filipinos amid the pandemic. He also commended the local chief executives who were pushed to step up and deliver responsive assistance to their constituents.

The chief executive then thanked the Philippines’ international partners, saying “your kindness and goodwill I will remember with sincere gratitude.”

“And to all who answered the call to protect one another by adhering to safety protocols, Daghang Salamat,” Duterte stated.

