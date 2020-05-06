DA plans to expand eKadiwa nationwide

The Department of Agriculture (DA) plans to extend the services of eKadiwa, an online marketing platform that directly connects producers and agripreneurs to consumers. to areas outside the National Capital Region.

DA Sec. William Dar admitted on Tuesday, May 5, that currently only residents in Metro Manila can benefit from eKadiwa but added that the government has plans to eventually expand the coverage of the digital marketing application to the whole Philippines.

“It will be nationwide. We are perfecting yung arrangements muna para maganda,” Dar said during an interview with DZRH.

Consumers can order fruits, vegetables and fishery products from AgriNurture Inc., Zagana Inc., and Benjabi Ventures Corpaccess by accessing eKadiwa through the link: http://www.ekadiwa.da.gov.ph.

Customers can pay for the delivered goods through either cash-on-delivery (COD) or bank transfer

The national government partnered with Mober Inc. for the delivery of goods ordered through eKadiwa, which the Agriculture Department launched on Monday, May 4.

Dar said that prices of goods sold in eKadiwa should not exceed the suggested retail price set by the government.

The Agriculture secretary said that customers can order goods 24/7 but products can only be delivered outside of curfew hours in observance of community quarantine protocols.

“Pwedeng mag-order but delivery will be on the next day,” Dar clarified.