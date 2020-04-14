DA expands coverage of prize freeze, SRP

The Department of Agriculture (DA) increased the commodities covered by price freeze and suggested retail price enforced amidst the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

The expanded list of commodities covered by the price freeze and their respective SRPs per kilogram are:

Milkfish (cage-cultured) – P162;

Tilapia (pond-cultured, fresh-chilled) – P120;

Roundscad or galunggong (imported) – P130;

Pork (pigue/kasim) – P190;

Chicken (whole) – P130;

Sugar (refined) – P50;

Sugar (brown) – P45;

Red onion (fresh) – P95;

Garlic (fresh, imported) – P70;

Garlic (fresh, local) – P120;

Rice (imported): special – P51; premium – P42; well-milled – P40; and regular – P39;

Rice (local): special – P53; premium – P45; well-milled – P40; regular – P33;

NFA rice, regular-milled – P27;

Roundscad / galunggong (local) – P130;

Pork (liempo) – P225;

Chicken egg (medium) – P6.50/piece;

Cooking oil (300ml) – P24; and

Cooking oil (1 liter) P50

“Ito yung mga karamihan binibili ng mga mamayan,” DA Sec. William Dar said during a virtual press briefing on Monday, April 13.

The DA issued administrative circular no. 01-2020 on February 20 to set a SRP on pork products, chicken, raw sugar, refined sugar, milkfish, tilapia, round scad, garlic, and red onion.

Dar said that the DA has revived local price coordinating councils to help in monitoring the enforcement of the price freeze and SRPs, and to curtail hoarding and profiteering all over the Philippines.

“The first responders here art the local price coordinating councils. That’s one strategy we have outlined for the Task Force Bantay Presyo that now coordinates strongly, properly with the market superintendent of every city,” DA chief explained.